New 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire images revealed, expected to launch soon

Various spy shots of the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire had previously surfaced on the Internet, and now new images of the car without any camouflage have caught our attention. The company has been testing the new Dzire in the recent months, and it looks like the car would soon be launched. As per the new image, the new Dzire gets a revamped front end and has received major updates as it picks design queues from the all new Swift such as a redesigned bumper and wider chrome grille. At the rear, the car gets upgrades such as a new bumper, redesigned tail gate and tail-lamps.

The 2017 Dzire is expected to come with the same engine options – a 1.2 litre K series petrol engine and a 1.3 litre DDiS engine, which are also available in the current generation Dzire. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, though it is likely the new car's petrol variant may be available with an automatic transmission.

Inside the cabin, the new Dzire is expected to get a new dashboard design and a new infotainment system. It is also likely for the new car to come equipped with SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) technology, for better fuel-efficiency.

Although, there is no confirmation yet over the launch of the 2017 Dzire, however it is expected to happen this year in May-June. When launched, the 2017 Swift Dzire will compete against Hyundai Xcent, Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor in its segment. It is expected that the new Dzire will be priced around Rs 5.5 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.

