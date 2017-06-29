New 2017 Mahindra Scorpio facelift spotted testing, expected price, specs and features

A partially camouflaged test mule of the Mahindra Scorpio facelift has been spotted in Chennai by motor.vikatan.com that reveals the exterior of the upcoming SUV. According to the images, the 2017 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to get cosmetic enhancements but the overall design will largely remain similar to the present model. At the front, the Scorpio facelift is expected to get a redesigned grille with chrome inserts, revised headlamps and a bumper with horizontally placed air vents. The rear end will receive restyled tail lamps and bumper, while the side profile is similar to the existing model, but will get new 16-inch alloy wheels. These interior images have not been revealed yet, but we expect the cabin to receive new seat upholstery and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto as seen on the Mahindra XUV500. The car manufacturer is expected to equip the car's third row with jump seats.

The engine options are likely to be the same as the current model, a 2.2 litre mHawk diesel engine that produces 120 hp of power and 280 Nm of torque. It is expected that Mahindra might introduce a new 6-speed automatic gearbox in addition to the standard 5-speed manual transmission. The new Aisin-sourced torque converter automatic unit also does duty on the XUV500.

The Mahindra Scorpio facelift will also be sold with the 2.5 litre, m2DICR, turbocharged unit with 75 hp of power and 200 Nm of torque. The power will be sent to the two-wheel or the four-wheel drive system, depending on the variant level.

Also read: Mahindra U321 caught testing, will take on the Toyota Innova Crysta

The upcoming SUV will be equipped with a double wishbone type independent front coil spring and a multi-link coil spring suspension with anti-roll bar at the rear. Mahindra and Mahindra is expected to launch the Scorpio facelift in India between July and August, 2017 and will be available in five versions.

Image Source: motor.vikatan.com