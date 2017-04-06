New 2017 Hyundai Elite i20 launched at prices starting Rs 5.36 lakh

Hyundai has launched the latest version of the Elite i20 with prices at Rs 5.37 lakh with brand new safety and styling features, some of which are a first in the segment. The new Elite i20 will come with six airbags and new dual tone exterior colours. It will also come with a new infotainment system that has premium features like Apple CarPlay and other. The car has about 300,000 customers around the world.

The 2017 Elite i20 comes equipped with six airbags making it the only car in its segment with front dual, side and curtain airbags. It comes with new dual tone exteriors - Red Passion Body Colour with Phantom Black Roof and Polar White Body Color with Phantom Black Roof, and Black Interiors with Orange Insets.

The Elite i20 comes with engine options of a 1.4L U2 CRDi diesel (88.7 hp @ 4,000 rpm and 219.6 Nm @ 1,500-2,750 rpm) that comes with 6-speed manual transmission, a 1.2L Kappa dual VTVT petrol (81.8 hp @ 6,000 rpm and 114.7 Nm @ 4,000 rpm paired to 5-speed manual transmission and a 1.4L dual VTVT petrol (98.6 hp @ 6,000 rpm and 132.3 Nm 4,000 rpm) with in 4-speed automatic transmission. Some of the convenience features include smart entry, rear AC vents, R16 diamond cut alloys and safety features like ABS, rear defogger and fog lamps.

Inside the cabin, the 2017 Elite i20 gets first-in-segment 7.0 touchscreen audio video navigation with smartphone connectivity supporting Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link features.

Commenting on The New Elite i20, Mr. Y K Koo, Managing Director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “The Elite i20 has been a runaway global success, selling over 300,000 units since its launch in 2014. The New 2017 Elite i20, with more First-in-Segment features will further enhance the brand’s appeal offering Premium Safety, Performance and Exceptional Driving Experience to the customers.”