New Ford EcoSport revealed and it looks quite different, launch in India this festive season

Ford has revealed the much awaited compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) EcoSport for the European market. The brand has promised enhanced versatility, capability and more refined styling and betted technologies. For the first time, the EcoSport will come equipped with Ford Intelligent All Wheel Drive technology for improved traction on- and off-road. Also available for the first time as a sporty, Ford Performance-inspired EcoSport ST-Line model, the new Ford EcoSport delivers driver assistance technologies including SYNC 3 connectivity, Cruise Control with Adjustable Speed Limiter and Rear View Camera.

The EcoSport has registered an enormous success in India and is pretty much what started the compact SUV trend in the country. It is much appreciated for its SUV styling along with compactness that is essential for a city car.

The new Ford EcoSport for the first time offers Ford Intelligent All Wheel Drive technology for improved traction on- and off-road, combined with an advanced new 1.5-litre EcoBlue diesel engine, delivering up to 123.29 bhp and optimised CO2 emissions.

Featuring enhanced dynamic, rugged and refined exterior styling, the new model is offered in 12 bold colours and offers even more personalisation options – including contrasting painted roof colour options that extend to the window pillars, upper door frames, rear roof spoiler and door mirrors. A user-centric, upscale new interior offers a superior occupant experience with floating central 8-inch touchscreen, heated steering wheel and smart stowage solutions including an adjustable boot floor.

The new Ford EcoSport for Europe will be built at Ford's manufacturing facility in Craiova, Romania, following a €200 million investment, and goes on sale later this year, joining the Ford Edge and Kuga SUV models in Europe. A new SUV-inspired Fiesta Active crossover model also goes on sale in Europe next year.

By the looks of it, the new EcoSport appears to be a promising deal. While there is no confirmation on how much of the features and styling will be identical to the European version, the Indian version of the SUV will hit the market this festive season. One significant difference in the European and Indian version is that the spare wheel will be mounted on the boot lid of the Indian variant as is on the current generation.

The current generation EcoSport is offered in a price range between Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is expected that the 2017 EcoSport will be priced higher than the current generation and will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Honda WR-V and Mahindra TUV300.