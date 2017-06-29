New 2017 BMW 5 Series launched at Rs 49.90 lakh

BMW has launched the 2017 5 Series in India at a starting price of Rs 49.90 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. The company has offered the new 5 Series in three trims, namely, Sports Line, Luxury Line and M Sport, which gets 'M' badging and a body kit. The new BMW 5 Series is available with two diesel and one petrol engine. The diesel variants are powered by a 2.0 litre, four-cylinder engine that generates 190 hp of maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque. A larger 3.0 litre, inline, six-cylinder unit develops 265 hp of power and 620 Nm of torque. The petrol variants, on the other hand, gets a 2.0 litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine with 252 hp of power and 380 Nm of torque. All engines are paired to 8-speed ZF-sourced automatic transmission. The new BMW 5 Series takes its design inspiration from the 7 Series that was revealed last year. The car is now lighter by 70kg yet larger than the predecessor model. The increase in length liberates more space, especially for the rear passengers.

The BMW 5 Series sports new features that include an iDrive system with gesture control, adjustable adaptive dampers that can be adjusted to meet the driving needs and remote parking assist. The luxury sedan gets standard equipment such as multiple zone climate control, electrically adjustable driver and front passenger seats and a remote parking assist function. The standard features will include multiple zone climate control and electrically adjustable driver and front passenger seats. Other highlights of the car include heads-up display, wireless charging for mobile phones and three driving modes - Sport, Comfort and Eco Pro.

At the launch of the new BMW 5 Series, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW India, said that more than 19,000 BMW 5 Series have been sold in India, while eight million units have been sold worldwide. By 2018, BMW India will increase its dealership count to 50 from the existing 41 facilities. Transparency during aftersales will also be improved further, claimed the company.

The BMW 5 Series competes with the likes of the Jaguar XF, Audi A6, Volvo S90 and the new 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The car is locally assembled at the company's plant near Chennai and deliveries will commence from 1st July, once GST is implemented.

Also read: Live updates: 2017 BMW 5 Series launch in India, price, specs and features

Here's the variant-wise price list of the new 2017 BMW 5-Series, ex-showroom, Delhi:

BMW 5 Series 530i Sport Line: Rs 49.90 lakh

BMW 5 Series 520d Sport Line: Rs 49.90 lakh

BMW 5 Series 520d Luxury Line: Rs 53.60 lakh

BMW 5 Series 530d M Sport: Rs 61.30 lakh