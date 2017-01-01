Most fuel efficient diesel cars in India

When it comes to buying a car, price and fuel efficiency are a few of the key factors that affect the buying decision, apart from features and specifications. Nowadays, car manufacturers are introducing better engines and mild-hybrid systems to improve fuel efficiency. An example of a mild-hybrid technology adopted by Maruti Suzuki is the SHVS or Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki. A vehicle fitted with SHVS increases fuel efficiency regenerating energy while braking, storing that energy and using it to assist in extra torque when needed. The vehicle also turns off while idling and restarts when the clutch pedal is depressed. That said, there are some other vehicles that do not use a mild-hybrid technology similar to the one aforementioned. And here is a list of the most fuel-efficient diesel cars available on sale in India.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Diesel SHVS

Maruti Suzuki showcased the Ciaz Concept at the 2014 Auto Expo and launched it in 2015. The Ciaz is offered with petrol and diesel engines, wherein the latter is also available with the SHVS mild hybrid technology. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz SHVS diesel variants are priced between Rs 7.73 lakh and 9.54 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi and the rated fuel efficiency of these versions are 28.09 kmpl.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz SHVS diesel is powered by a 1.3 litre DDiS diesel engine that produces 88 hp of power and 200 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and competes with the likes likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Nissan Sunny, Fiat Linea and Volkswagen Vento.

Claimed fuel efficiency: 28.09 kmpl

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Diesel

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is the cheapest diesel hatchback in the company's portfolio with a claimed fuel economy of 27.63 kmpl. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio's diesel variants are priced between Rs 4.81 lakh and Rs 5.90 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. The Celerio diesel is powered by a 793 cc DDiS diesel engine that generates 46 hp and 125 Nm of torque which is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Claimed fuel efficiency: 27.63 kmpl

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Diesel

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the premium hatchback and is sold through the company's Nexa dealerships. Powering the Maruti Suzuki Baleno's diesel variants is a 1,248 cc DDiS diesel engine that develops 74 hp of power at 4,000 rpm and 190 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm. The diesel engine is offered with a 5-speed manual transmission while the petrol is also available with an automatic (CVT) gearbox. The diesel engine delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 27.39 kmpl.

Claimed fuel efficiency: 27.39 kmpl

Honda Jazz Diesel

Honda Cars India launched the updated Jazz in 2015 which is now available with a diesel engine that are priced between Rs 7.11 lakh and Rs 9.09 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. Under the hood, the Honda Jazz is powered by a 1.5 litre i-DTEC, 4-cylinder diesel engine that develops 98 hp of power and 200 Nm of torque. Unlike most engines in this list, the Honda Jazz's motor is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The Honda Jazz diesel has a claimed fuel efficiency of 27.3 kmpl.

The premium hatchback measures 3,955 mm in length, 1,594 mm in height, 1,694 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,530 mm. There is ample cabin space inside the Honda Jazz unlike most competitors in this list. That said, the Honda Jazz diesel is limited to the V trim which is the top-end version and it misses out on an audio, video, navigation touch-screen unit, 'Magic Seats' and a few other features.

Claimed fuel efficiency: 27.30 kmpl

Tata Tiago Diesel

The Tata Tiago was introduced by the company in 2016 which is offered with a petrol and a diesel engine. The Tiago diesel is priced between Rs 3.94 lakh and Rs 5.71 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi and competes with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Grand i10.

The 1.05 litre Revotorq diesel engine, that produces 67 hp of power and 140 Nm of torque mated to 5-speed manual gearbox, is currently Tata's smallest motor on sale in India. The Tata Tiago diesel ARAI fuel efficiency figure of 27.28 kmpl.

Claimed fuel efficiency: 27.28 kmpl

Maruti Suzuki DZire diesel

The Maruti Suzuki DZire is available with a manual and an automatic transmissions for both, petrol and diesel, engines. The diesel motor was introduced with the automatic transmission (AMT or Automated Manual Transmission) in 2016. The compact sedan is powered by a 1.3 litre DDiS diesel engine that produces 73 hp of power and 190 Nm of torque and is available with a 5-speed manual and an AMT transmissions which deliver 26.59 kmpl.

Claimed fuel efficiency: 26.59 kmpl

Honda City Diesel

The Honda City diesel is the second most fuel efficient model in the company's lineup and has a claimed fuel efficiency of 26 kmpl. The Honda City's diesel variants are priced between Rs 9.44 lakh and Rs 12.54 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi and are powered by a 1.5 litre i-DTEC, 4-cylinder unit that generates 98 hp of power and 200 Nm of torque. Like the Honda Jazz diesel, the engine is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Claimed fuel efficiency: 26 kmpl

Ford Figo and Ford Aspire Diesel

The Ford Figo and Aspire diesel have a claimed fuel efficiency of 25.83 kmpl and despite delivering the lowest mileage figure in the list, the Ford Figo and Aspire offer more torque that the other cars. Both vehicles are powered by a 1.5 litre TDCi diesel engine that develops 98 hp of power and 215 Nm of torque which is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The carmaker now offers the Figo and the Aspire is offered with driver airbag as standard, while the higher variants also come with keyless entry, Ford MyKey, passenger, side and curtain airbags.

Claimed fuel efficiency: 25.83 kmpl