Tesla is yet to be profitable but has never stopped them, news from Reuters suggests that their prophesied volume driver, the Model Y will launch sooner than we had previously expected. The Model Y is likely to be set in the exponentially growing crossover marquee and has a lot of hope riding on it, considering that this crossover is likely to be the most affordable Tesla to date. According to the report, Tesla is targeting November 2019 as the start of production for its Model Y sports utility vehicle, with production in China to begin two years later, two sources told Reuters this week, shedding some light on the electric vehicle maker’s next project that could tax its resources and capacity. Which falls mostly in line with our previous source-fed report that stated the Model Y would launch in March of 2020. So, production starts November 2019, then a few months later deliveries will commence.

Although if Tesla had it their way, they would have liked to wait a few days before this report was officially announced having sent their supplier scant details about the program and had not provided a production time frame, but has now indicated the vehicle would begin to be built at its Fremont, California, plant in November of next year, the two sources with knowledge of the supply chain were reported telling Reuters.

What really is shocking is the fact that Tesla is expecting an annual production of-of 500,000 vehicles in the United States, with much lower volume in China, likely in the tens of thousands. Building 500,000 Model Ys per year would be the equivalent of what Musk has planned for total production in Fremont by the end of this year, although the company is nowhere near that volume. If it seems overly ambitious you might want to tell that to the Model X currently floating through the stratosphere.

The sources say that Tesla issued them a supplier “request for information (RFI),” which is a first step in setting up the supply chain for a new car. Typically this RFI is issued more than 2 years ahead of the launch of a new vehicle, but Tesla always sets aggressive timelines, so it likely expects supply demands to be met in less than the industry standard time. Additionally, much of the Y will be carryover parts from the Model 3, so it seems feasible that it could be ready in shorter order.

Tesla has not commented on this new information leaked by supplier sources.