Modified SUVs that you can buy from Mahindra directly: Thar with Tesla style doors, Bolero that can cross rivers and more!

Nothing says style like a custom-built vehicle, it shows that the car you drive is an extension of yourself and your style. The problem with most modified vehicles is that in most cases, modifications make warranties void, tend to malfunction, fall off and generally drive you up the totem pole. For those of you who are holding off from making modifications to your car to protect your warranty and every quality of the machine. Mahindra has the answer for you, here is a list of modified Mahindra that has been built in Mahindra factories ensuring that you get support for the vehicle throughout its lifecycle.

Mahindra KUV 100 Xtreme

Mahindra KUV 100 Xtreme, built by Mahindra Adventure. Has all the makings of a nice quick Rally-X car!

Let's start with the KUV 100 Xtreme which broke cover at this year's Auto Expo. may be small in terms of dimension. This one has been fettled by Mahindra Adventure, to give it a more aggressive outlook. The wider, more muscular KUV100 Xtreme looks like the Mahindra Super XUV500s (that is the dominant force in the Indian Rally Championship) hopped up little Rally-cross sibling. The customized KUV also gets a wider track and larger rims. The car also has a twin exhaust system and a matte orange paint job.

Mahindra Thar Daybreak

Mahindra Thar Daybreak

Keeping with the tradition of Mahindra unveiling at least a few custom cars at the Indian Auto Expo, the Thar Daybreak first dropped jaws at the 2016 Auto Expo. And this monster gets a whole smorgasbord of updates that make it look like a Thar that’s been on steroids for too long. The Thar Daybreak factory-fitted winch that has been bolted on to a custom reinforced bumper. The headlamps carry DRLs while the taillamps are LED units. The hood gets a giant scoop. The biggest highlight, however, is the new design for the doors. The Daybreak is also lifted allowing for higher ground clearance making it look even bigger!

Mahindra Bolero Stinger

Mahindra's Bolero is easily one of the companies volume drivers, it's low-maintenance requirements and sturdy build has made it one of the cars that have really moved India over the years. The Bolero Stinger is just another one of the ultra-cool custom cars that Mahindra will build you. At standard, the Stinger gets some added beef and bling in the form of chrome faux splitters, alloy wheels and a set of four Auxillary lights. Not to mention the space-cab/pick-up truck body style on the stinger makes it as practical and utilitarian as it is cool. If that's not enough Mahindra will also do some custom work on the bonnet with vents that stretch the verticle length of the bonnet.

Mahindra Bolero Attitude

Mahindra Bolero Attitude

The Mahindra Bolero attitude builds up from the Bolero Stingers design, in the front Mahindra have given this car a new bumper and two-towing rings that show the Attitudes,errm, off-road-oriented attitude. There are custom headlamps as well as a hood scoop and a functional snorkel that should allow the Bolero Attitude to do some very serious water wading without much trouble. The interior gets a black-tone with orange accents to go with the exterior paint shade.Oh and if you have to cut yourself out of the woods you are likely to get lost in this car, Mahindra has also mounted a pickaxe over the rear wheel arch. (Note: Preferably not for use in traffic or for making a point)

Mahindra Thar Wanderlust

Mahindra's Thar Wanderlust was one of the vehicles on display at the Auto Expo 2018.

Now, if Mahindra’s monstrous daybreak just doesn't bake your biscuit, the Thar Wanderlust should do the trick. The monolithic Wanderlust is a bigger, more capable version of the Daybreak. With mad modifications like gull-wing doors, electric blue paint which on the display model was in matte. Ultra-wide section tyres, a wider front grille and winch for that hardcore off-roader appearance. The Wanderlust also boasts a twin exhaust system. It continues to draw power from a 2.5-liter CRDe turbo-diesel motor that produces 105 Bhp-247 Nm.

