Mira Erda, a 17-year-old girl gets set to race in the JK Tyre Euro Series

While seventeen-year-olds across the subcontinent have their sights locked onto getting past their board exams, one Vadodara-based racer will be preparing for an entirely different test altogether, board exams, aside, of course. Mira Erda, a seventeen-year-old will be signing up for the Euro JK series in the upcoming JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship.

The Euro series features the BMW FB02 Formula car and is the Halo race of the series. Erda who started her career in go-karts spent most of the last year battling the boys on the track in JK’s LGB Formula 4 series. Taking home the FMSCI Rookie Champion trophy last year after showing up some of the more seasoned racers on the track.

At 17 Erda becomes one of the youngest people in the country to race at this level. The BMW FB02 is touted to be the crucible for young Formula racers and is a make or break to the international circuits. From Narain Karthikeyan to Karun Chandhok and even Aditya Patel have once raced the FB02 cars.

Mira who has her sights set on the big leagues says, "Ever since I started racing as a 9-year-old I have been dreaming of becoming a Formula 1 racer”

"This is very good news for Indian motorsport," Sanjay Sharma, Head of JK Motorsports which sponsors and conduct the National Racing Championship, said."It will encourage other girls to take up the sport as well. I must congratulate Mira for this huge jump. I am sure she will do well at this level too," he added.