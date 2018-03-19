MG Motor India to launch one new vehicle every year from 2019: Know the big ‘Make in India’ plan

The new Indian-arm of the Iconic British carmaker, MG Motor India has said that it will launch one new vehicle in India every year starting 2019 and also confirmed that the first product will be an SUV catering to the growing demand for SUVs in India. MG Motor India is confident that its first vehicle (SUV) will be rolled-out ahead of the planned scheduled during the second quarter of 2019.

MG Motor India shared its aggressive business strategy for the Indian market and also said its car manufacturing unit in Halol that it acquired from General Motors India is undergoing upgradation – including the construction of a new press shop and the modification of assembly lines and other facilities and is moving at a fast pace. Supporting Modi Government's 'Make-In-India' initiative, MG Motor India has also initiated talks with local auto component suppliers to achieve high levels of localisation on its products. MG Motor says that it plans to invest over 5,000 crores in India over next six years and will launch one new car in India every year.

Speaking on the company’s plans for the market, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “The MG brand seeks to embrace the incredible technology of the future while cherishing its great British heritage. We are moving forward swiftly on our India strategy and building a strong organization to embrace the future. Our aim is to provide vehicles that will be new-age and very contemporary, with a premium image and great value.”

MG Motor India has also initiated talks with various suppliers to achieve high levels of localisation. MG Motor India has also started inviting dealer prospects for its Dealer Road Shows scheduled to be conducted in Mumbai on 28th March, in Delhi on 6th April, and in Bengaluru on 16th April.

MG Motor parent company, SAIC also has a strong hold on R&D globally and the Indian division of the company is also actively considering to offer new and alternate energy vehicles. MG Motor India is keenly looking to work with all various stakeholders involved to implement the technology commercially.

MG Motor India says that it is building a future-ready team with diverse profiles. Currently, female employees already account for 22 percent of the company’s total workforce. “We aim to increase the number of female hires in the near future. This will make a difference and put them in the driver’s seat in the company, thus breaking the monotony in this industry,” Chaba added.

MG Motor is owned by Chinese SAIC Motor that sells about 6.5 million vehicles annually around the world. SAIC Motor will focus only on its MG brand in India. Earlier, the company had confirmed to spend about Rs 2,000 crore to upgrade its Halol plant. The plant is expected to have an initial annual capacity of 80,000-85,000 units.