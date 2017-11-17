MG Motor India looking to partner with tech start-ups

MG Motor India, the arm of UK's Morris Garages, announced a programme today to partner with technology start-ups.Through the programme, the company is looking to bring in additional synergies to its automotive business in coming years, especially in telematics and manufacturing, MG MotorIndia said in a statement.The company has joined hands with TiE Delhi, a non-profit association that mentors startup founders, to launch the 'MG Drives Innovation' programme, it added.

MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said, "As part of MG's commitment to build a culture of constant innovation, we are open to exploring various opportunities for collaborating with any technology startup that brings additional synergies to our business."India is home to a number of entrepreneurs and innovative minds who choose to go the start-up route, including the mobility space, he added. Three partnership models have been identified depending on the stage of development of startups for which selected firms will be invited to join the programme, the company said.

The three models include developer programme for companies at concept or minimal viable product stage; accelerator programme for those firms whose products andsolutions or any aspect(s) of business need refinement, and who can benefit from deep-engaged mentoring by domain experts.

The third model, partner programme is meant for companies which have ready-for-market products. MG Motor India will help integrate their solutions into its business or assist in taking the same to market, the statement said. The British automotive marque MG recently inaugurated its first manufacturing facility at Halol in Gujarat. It plans to launch its first product in 2019 in India.