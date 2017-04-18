Mercedes-Benz unveils 2018 S-Class facelift at Shanghai Auto Show

Mercedes-Benz has taken wraps off the 2018 S-Class at the Shanghai Auto Show. The new S-Class features a new innovations in the engine that make it highly efficient with a series of new technologies for electrification of the powertrain. The German brand also has plans to add a plug-in hybrid variant which will have an electric range of about 50 kilometres. The luxury sedan has taken another step towards autonomous driving through a feature called 'Intelligent Drive'. Along with improved efficiency, the interior of the already super luxury car has been added with better comfort and convenience bits. The 2018 S-Class will be launched in European markets in July.

The flagship from Mercedes-Benz was the best-selling luxury sedan in the world in 2016. Since 2013, the company sold well over 300,000 cars. Today there are six different S-Class body variants.

The top variant of the 2017 S-Class takes another big step towards autonomous driving through Intelligent Drive. Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and Active Steering Assist will now support the driver in keeping a safe distance, and the vehicle speed is now also automatically adjusted in bends. Also on board are Active Emergency Stop Assist and an improved Active Lane Change Assist.

The car will come fitted with multibeam LED headlamps, Ultra Range High Beam, and road surface scan which will detect bumps, along with the curve-tilting function Curve. These features are unique to the S-Class in the segment of luxury sedans.

Several new engines are planned for the new S-Class - in-line six cylinders as diesel and petrol engines as well as a new V-8 biturbo petrol engine. In addition, Mercedes-Benz plans a plug-in hybrid with an electric range of about 50 kilometres. The S-Class will be available in four variants - S 350 d, S 400 d, S 560 and AMG S 63, with the most powerful one being AMG S 63, which is a 3982cc engine that makes 612 hp and 900 Nm of torque.

The 'Energising' comfort control is a world-first for a series production car – it is an optional feature that links various comfort systems in the vehicle together, such as climate control, ambience lighting, massage and fragrancing functions.

"The development of the new S-Class was extremely extensive. With a whole series of new features and functions the S-Class remains the technological pioneer", says Ola Källenius, responsible on the Board of Daimler AG for Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development.