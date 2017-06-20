Mercedes-Benz to launch GLA facelift on 5th July, will take on the Audi Q3 and BMW X1

Mercedes-Benz India will launch a facelifted version of the GLA in India on 5th July, 2017. The Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift will be offered with additional features inside as well as outside indicating that it will be a cosmetic update to the GLA model with few mechanical changes. The company also showcased the GLA facelift at the Detroit Motor Show earlier this year and will be locally assembled at the car manufacturer's Chakan plant in Maharashtra.

The exterior of the facelifted GLA will see a major change that will include a new front with chrome embellishment that will add to a premium appeal. There is also a revised bumper design with integrated fog lamp cluster as well as bigger air intakes. The car maker will also equip the crossover with full LED headlamps, reworked LED tail lamps and a new set of alloy wheels.

The cabin of the GLA facelift will largely remain unchanged, new features will be added to the list. This would include a new 8-inch infotainment system along with chrome accents on the air-conditioning vents, storage compartments, centre console and switches. In terms of safety, Active Brake Assist, Attention Assist, a 360-degree parking camera with a bird's eye view and electric tailgate with motion detection which can be operated by the foot movement, are likely to be offered with the car.

Mercedes-Benz has also increased the ground clearance of the facelifted GLA, which is 30 mm higher than the existing model and may also be offered with an updated suspension setup in favour of better handling. The engine and transmission options, however, will remain same, a 2.0 litre petrol generation 183 hp of power and a 2.1 litre diesel that produces 136 hp of power. Bothe engines will be mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox. Once introduced, the updated Mercedes-Benz GLA will compete with the likes of the Audi Q3 and the BMW X1.