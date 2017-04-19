Mercedes Benz reveals Concept A sedan at Shanghai Motor Show



Mercedes Benz has showcased the concept A sedan at the 2017 Shanghai Motor Show, and the car will go on sale in 2018. The concept is based on the Mercedes Benz MFA2 platform that underpins the next generation Mercedes Benz products A class, B class, GLA class and CLA class. Dimensionally, the Concept A sedan measures 4570mm in length, 1870mm in width and 1462mm in height, it is expected that the production version might be identical.

The key design elements in Concept A sedan include Panamericana grille inspired from AMG's, trapezoidal shaped headlamp. The Concept A class is more of a 3-box silhouette with short overhangs sedan unlike the CLA and gets a vertical C pillar like those on a coupe and sedan. In addition, the grid structures are coated with ultraviolet paint, that glows in different colors depending on light. The Concept A rides on 20 inch alloy wheels and a full-length panoramic glass roof.

“Our Concept A Sedan shows, that the time of creases is over,” said Gorden Wagener, Mercedes Benz chief design officer. “With its perfect proportions and a sensual treatment of surfaces with reduced lines, it is the next milestone of 'Sensual Purity' and has the potential to introduce a new design era.”

When launched, the new A class sedan will be part of Mercedes' compact car lineup A-Class, B-Class, CLA, CLA Shooting Brake and GLA. It is expected that the brand will assemble A-class sedan in joint venture with Nissan's upmarket brand Infiniti at its facility in Aguascalientes, Mexico.