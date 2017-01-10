Mercedes-Benz now largest luxury carmaker globally, retains top spot in India

In terms of vehicles, the highest growth came from the SUV segment, which witnessed an uptick of 20 %, with the GLE emerging as the highest selling SUV in Mercedes-Benz’s portfolio followed by the GLA and GLS.

Mercedes-Benz India Limited, today reported sales of 13,231 units in 2016, making it the second year in a row with sales exceeding 13,000 units. The year 2016 turned out to be special for the company at a global level too as the not only did the company claim the numero uno spot in the premium luxury segment, it also achieved its highest sales figures ever. The growth was largely driven by an aggressive onslaught of new models with distinctive design language and newer technologies. In India, the growth is impressive as the company had to fight major challenges such as diesel ban and demonetisation among others.

In terms of vehicles, the highest growth came from the SUV segment, which witnessed an uptick of 20 %, with the GLE emerging as the highest selling SUV in Mercedes-Benz’s portfolio followed by the GLA and GLS. The C-Class continued to be the company's highest selling model for the second time in a row, since it replaced the E-Class as the top seller in 2015. Performance brand Mercedes-AMG and the Dream Cars achieved double digit growth rates in 2016, highlighting the company's success in being able to convince customers across a diverse range of age, needs and preferences.

Speaking at the announcement, Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “Clocking more than 13,000 for two consecutive years is an achievement for us, given the uncertainties and challenges we faced last year. We are very satisfied with our strategy, which has been bearing fruits and makes us the most preferred luxury car brand for the discerning customers. Today, Mercedes-Benz, despite facing market challenges, has been able to retain the impeccable trust of the customers. Our strong sales momentum in 2016 underlines this customer trust on a winning brand, which strengthened the brand’s position and market share, more than ever before. Ourunmatched product strategy, network expansion drive, comprehensive financial programmes, supported by innovative and value-driven service excellence initiatives, buoyed our momentum.”

The company also undertook various after sales service and pre-sales experience initiatives aimed at improving the overall consumer experience. For 2017, Mercedes-Benz has committed an aggressive product launch strategy across segments. Interestingly, some of these new models will be all-new with no predecessors ever. As the company embarks on this exciting journey, we'll keep you updated on the latest developments from the company.