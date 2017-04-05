Mercedes-Benz launches new S-Class Connoisseur’s Edition at prices starting Rs 1.21 crore

German car manufacturer Mercedes Benz has launched the 'Connoisseur’s Edition' of the S-Class, which has added features that make it more luxurious. Not like the S-Class lacked much of it to begin with. The new edition will be available in both the S 350 d and S 400 variants. The flagship S-Class is the fourth launch from the brand, with this being a focus on the needs of its chauffeur driven customers in India. It comes with a distinct perfume package, a night vision safety assist and the seats at the back have been improved further and are electrically adjustable.

For the first time in India, the S-Class has been fitted with Night View Assist Plus. The cockpit display shows the road ahead as a greyscale image. The system uses an infrared camera located behind the windscreen. A thermal imaging camera in the radiator grille is able to give a precise warning by distinguishing between irrelevant objects such as traffic sign combinations or bushes and relevant objects such as pedestrians or large animals.

The spotlight function enables endangered pedestrians to be flashed at several times, so that the driver registers them even more quickly and the former recognize the danger. As standard, the night view image only appears automatically when a hazardous situation is recognised.

The flagship luxury sedan also comes with Air-Balance package including ionization, that filters the air and adds fragrance. There is a choice of six interior fragrances according to personal preference. The fragrance can be easily changed by exchanging the fragrance flasks used in the generator in the glove compartment. The intensity and duration of the fragrance are also adjustable.

The S-Class Connoisseur’s Edition has seats that have improved for better comfort. They now offer a hot stone massage function with six different settings. The massage function can be operated via remote with durations ranging from 12– 15 minutes.

The sedan is powered by a 3-litre, V6 diesel engine producing 258 hp, with 620 Nm of peak torque and a 3-litre, V6 petrol engine that produces 333 hp and 480 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are paired with 7G-Tronic Plus transmission. The S 350 d Connoisseur’s Edition is priced at Rs 1.21 crore and S 400 Connoisseur’s Edition is priced at Rs 1.32 crores (ex-showroom, Pune).