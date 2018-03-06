Mercedes-Benz India to recall over 2500 cars: Includes Mercedes-Benz A-Class, C-Class & GLA SUV

Indian-arm of German automaker, Mercedes-Benz India is likely to recall about 2500 luxury cars in India says a report on TV News Channel BTVi. The report further said that Mercedes-Benz India will recall certain cars assembled between 2012-2014 to check a possible defect in the steering column. The list of cars included in this recall includes Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback manufactured between Jan 2013-May 2014, Mercedes-Benz B-Class manufactured between June 2012-June 2014, Mercedes-Benz C-Class manufactured in December 2013, Mercedes-Benz CLA Class sedan made between November 2013-October 2014 and the Mercedes-Benz GLA class manufactured between Feb 2014-September 2014. This is as per sources confirmed to BTVi business news. All these mentioned vehicles are made at Mercedes-Benz India plant in Pune.

Mercedes-Benz India is yet to officially confirm this development and is expected to happen sometime later in the day. This recall is to ensure the safety and proper functioning of the mentioned cars and no reports of any accident or damage is reported so far. Recalls and checking of vehicles by carmakers is regarded as a good thing and over the years many carmakers have recalled certain batches of cars for inspection.

The company recently launched its luxurious S-Class in India and had showcased the Mercedes-Benz EQ concept along with Mercedes-Benz E-Class all-terrain at the auto expo 2018.

Stay tuned for more development on this story.