Mercedes-Benz India to organise free Pre-Holiday Check up camp

Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has just announced a complimentary Pre-Holiday Check-up camp across its authorized Mercedes-Benz workshop network pan India. The said camp will be effective from April 1 to May 31, 2018. Under the Pre-holiday check-up camp, a complimentary 82 point critical evaluation of a car by Mercedes-Benz Certified team will be done by trained technicians. The customers can also avail attractive offers on accessories and lifestyle collection items during the Pre-Holiday Check-Up Camp days. The company says that its Pre-Holiday Check-Up camp is a reiteration of Mercedes-Benz India’s ‘Go to Customer’ strategy.

The Mercedes-Benz Pre-Holiday Check-Up Camp covers a complimentary AC checkup along with complimentary checkup of Tyres, Brakes, Fluid Levels and all electronic and electrical systems. Besides this, check-up of the vehicle system like Oils, Coolants, Consumables, Battery health have also been included in the check-up camp. The Tyre condition, Clutch and Brakes operations, Suspension check along with Horn & Mirror operation are also a part of the service pack. There is a special offer on AC cleaning service as well during the Mercedes Benz India Pre-Holiday service camp.

Speaking on the initiative, Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Safety, comfort and a delightful ownership experience for the customers remains our key focus areas. Periodic service through preventive check of vehicles is critical for smooth functioning and performance of a Mercedes-Benz. This special Pre-Holiday Camp before the onset of summers is aimed to identify and address any technical issue, for a hassle free run during the harsh Indian summers. Though the Indian summers are harsh, our dedicated team of welltrained technical experts across authorized workshops will ensure the Three Pointed Star remains pampered, always ready for the road. This will enable our distinguished customers to have uninterrupted family holidays with hassle free long drives in their cherished Mercedes-Benz.”