Mercedes-Benz India lines-up big debuts at 2018 Auto Expo; Mercedes-Maybach S 650 launch confirmed

As automakers gear up for India’s biggest automobile carnival the 2018 Auto Expo, India’s leading luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz confirms to showcase two all-new luxury cars and will also for the first time bring in the Mercedes-Benz EQ Concept. Mercedes-Benz India will launch the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 sedan in India at the 2018 Auto Expo scheduled in February 2018. The company will also unveil the Mercedes-Benz E-Class All terrain which is slated for India launch later in 2018.

The forerunner of Mercedes-Benz's new product brand for electric mobility globally- EQ, the ‘Concept EQ’ will be showcased to clearly manifest Mercedes-Benz’s direction towards creating a sustainable ecosystem of services, technologies and innovations

and also delineate its long-term strategy of introducing the ‘EQ’ brand of battery electric vehicles in India. The name EQ stands for "Electric Intelligence" and is derived from the Mercedes-Benz brand values of "Emotion and Intelligence".

Mercedes-Benz EQ concept will be showcased at 2018 Auto Expo

Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented; “Auto Expo remains the much awaited event in the Indian Automotive Industry and we are glad to be associated with it. Mercedes-Benz’s participation in the 14th Auto Expo is a reiteration of our commitment to our customers, to the market, and also a manifestation of our support to the government’s vision of ‘Make in India’. Auto Expo gives us a distinct opportunity to showcase our exciting range of new products and technologies to our discerning customers and brand enthusiasts, whom we are committed to fascinate. In addition to an array of fascinating global products, we also will showcase some of the best products we make in this country, in Pune”.

Mercedes-Maybach S 650 India launch in February 2018

The performance brand Mercedes-AMG will also be showcasing its F1 car that won the 2018 Formula 1 championship along with the Mercedes AMG GT R, Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe and Mercedes-AMG SLC 43.

Going big on digital front, Mercedes-Benz pavilion at 2018 Auto Expo will have an AI based Chatbot, which is a first in the industry, using artificial intelligence to answer customer questions on Mercedes-Benz products. It will also have an artificial reality based function which will further enhance customer interactivity with the Bot.

Mercedes-Benz India has always been one of the most visited stalls at Auto Expo in India and expect the 14th Edition of Auto Expo to be no different. 2018 Auto Expo is expected to have a foot fall of over 7 lakh people.