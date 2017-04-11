Mercedes-Benz India clocks best ever sales, E Class LWB the largest contributor

Mercedes-Benz India has announced it sales figures for the first quarter of 2017 (January to March) which is 3,650 units. This is the first time the German carmaker has clocked its best ever sales performance in India. The main contributors to the Q1 sales figures are the E-Class Long Wheelbase version and the GLC in their respective categories. Since its launch, the new E-Class Long Wheelbase version of LWB has witnessed an impressive response, according to the company and Mercedes-Benz India will ramp up production for the luxury sedan in order to meet the requisite demand. The SUV category also witnessed a 13 percent growth in Q1 2017 over the same period last year with the GLC contributing maximum to the sales.

Powering the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB are two engine options, a 1,991 cc petrol motor and a 2,987 cc V6 diesel unit. Both engines are mated to the company's 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic transmission. The petrol engine generates 184 hp of power at 5,500 rpm and 300 Nm of torque from 1,200 rpm to 4,000 rpm. The diesel motor produces 258 hp of power at 3,400 rpm and 620 Nm of torque between 1,600 rpm and 2,400 rpm. The petrol variant(s) have a rated top speed of 240 kmph while for the diesel version, it is 250 kmph. The claimed zero to 100 kmph figure is achieved in 8.5 seconds for the petrol trim while the same performance figure is achieved in 6.6 seconds for the diesel variant.

The key highlight of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is the long wheelbase which enhances rear cabin space as most buyers of the German brand in this segment prefer to be chauffer-driven. The rear seats which are electrically operatable can be reclined with the best-in-segment 37 degrees recline angle. The interior features also include a 12.3-inch infotainment system which supports Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. This unit is not a touchscreen unit, but, can be operated through a circular touchpad located on the centre console.