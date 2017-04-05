Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe Car Cutaway – Who Supplies Whom

The Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe was the first ever SUV Coupe from the company and it was also a competitor to the BMW X6. With its brash looks and a muscular design, the GLE Coupe stands out in the premium performance SUV segment globally. In India, the car was launched as a CBU but in AMG trim. We got the GLE 450 AMG Coupe at a price of Rs 86.4 lakh, ex-showroom, Mumbai. At this price the AMG offers impressive performance from a 3.0 litre V6 biturbo engine with a power output of 367 hp and 520 Nm of torque.

Supplier to the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe

While the GLE Coupe in its standard form and in the AMG form, offers outstanding equipment and technologies, there are suppliers that have helped the vehicle excel in certain areas. In this feature, we take a look at some of the key suppliers to the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe. The vehicle displayed in the cutaway image is the standard Coupe version and not the AMG one, sold in India. However, most parts barring the key powertrain and electronics stay same on both versions.

The vehicle is presently manufactured at the company's plant in Tuscaloosa, North America. The Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV on the other hand is locally assembled in India at the company's plant in Chakan, Maharashtra.

