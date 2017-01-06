Mercedes-Benz E-Class L to launch in India by March 2017

There have been speculations for long about Mercedes-Benz developing a new E-Class (codename W213) with long wheelbase version for market popular with chauffeur driven cars. At the Auto China 2016 motor show, the German carmaker introduced the E-Class L, a long wheelbase version of the fifth-generation luxury sedan. As per a report by Autocar India, the E-Class L (codename V213) will be introduced in India by March 2017.

The upcoming car is expected to be introduced in a sports saloon as well as a saloon body style.While the former will have a large Mercedes-Benz logo in the radiator grille, the latter will boast of a small hood ornament. The E-Class L will be 140 mm longer wheelbase thereby increasing cabin space in the second row and it is expected to carry a starting price tag of Rs 55 lakh, ex-showroom.

Unlike the E-Class which would not be introduced in India the E-Class L will have its own rear console for setting up ambient lighting and control the COMAND infotainment system. The driver will feature two 12.3-inch screen, one of which replaces the instrument cluster and the other being the infotainment unit. The E-Class L is expected to be offered with a 2.0 litre petrol and a 3.0 litre diesel engine. The E300 turbocharged petrol version will produce 245 hp of power and the E350d (or E350d L), a 3.0 litre V6 turbodiesel unit, will generate 258 hp of power. Unlike the current version on sale, the smaller four-cylinder diesel engine is not expected to be offered in the upcoming E-Class L.



Video: World premiere of the new long-wheelbase E-Class at Auto China 2016

The popularity of chauffeur driven luxury cars in India has primarily triggered carmakers to introduced long wheelbase versions of their models. These iterations offer better rear seat cabin space along with extra features that allows the owner of the vehicle to control the car's entertainment and comfort features, which infuses a sense of authority.