Mercedes-Benz A and B Class Night Editions launched, starts from Rs 27.31 lakh and Rs 29.84 lakh

After the introduction of 13 products in 2016, Mercedes-Benz has started the new year with the launch of two new limited editions of the A Class and B Class, the Night Editions. The new editions will be limited to 100 units for India and will have no mechanical changes. The A Class Night Edition is priced at Rs 27.41 lakh for the petrol engine powered variant, Rs 28.32 lakh for the diesel engine powered trim while the B Class petrol is available at Rs 29.34 lakh and the B Class diesel has a price tag of Rs 30.35 lakh, all prices ex-showroom, Pune. At the occasion, Roland Folger, Managing Director & Chief Executive, Mercedes-Benz India said, "We are glad to remain the most preferred luxury car brand in India and we begin this year in style, by launching two products in the segment we have pioneered, ‘compact luxury’. The trendy and fashionable A-Class and B-Class ‘Night Edition’ are a synthesis of a youthful design that emulates modern luxury without compromising on performance. We believe our New Generation Cars play a key role in attracting dynamic, affluent and young Indians to the brand and this success story will be further amplified by the launch of the ‘Night Edition’ variants.” Engines available on both cars are mated to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

In terms of power and torque, the standard model of the A Class A180 produces 90 hp of power at 5,000 rpm and 200 Nm of torque from 1,250 rpm to 4,000 rpm. The diesel A200d generates 100 hp of power from 3,600 rpm to 4,400 rpm and 300 Nm of torque from 1,400 rpm to 3,000 rpm. The B Class petrol and diesel are offered with the same engine and has the same performance figures, however, the diesel has a different state of tune. Power remains the same and kicks in the same rev range as the A Class diesel, but, 300 Nm torque is available from 1,600 rpm to 3,000 rpm.

Minimal changes are present on the Night Editions of both cars

Features exclusive to the Night Editions include 17-inch five spoke alloy wheels, 'Night Edition' badging, chrome-plated twin exhaust and carbon fibre vinyl on the ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors). Other convenience features on the limited models, that are also available on the top end stock versions are an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, three-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters for a more spirited driving experience.

In 2016, Mercedes-Benz retained its leadership, in terms of sales and sold 13,231 units as opposed to 13,503 units in 2015. The marginal dip was due to the ban on diesel engines of 2,000 cc capacity that happened in Delhi and demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes throughout India. That said, the company is progressing well and will introduce more products in India this year.