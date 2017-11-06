Mercedes-AMG to launch GLA 45 and CLA 45 AMG in India tomorrow; Price, Specs and features

Mercedes-AMG will be launching not one but two products in the form of 2017 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 and Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 in India on 7th November 2017. With these two fresh AMGs coming into the market, Mercedes-Benz India will take the list of new performance version launched this year to seven products. Both GLA 45 and CLA 45 AMGs are entry level performance car's in company's India portfolio and will be the most affordable performance cars in the AMG line-up. Mercedes-AMG is continuing its model initiative with full steam ahead and is enhancing the GLA 45 and CLA 45 AMG both visually and technically. The company claims intelligent aerodynamic measures like the restyled front apron and the spoiler lip on the roof spoiler it was possible to increase driving dynamics and driving stability, yet wind resistance was simultaneously reduced.

The characteristic distinguishing feature of the new Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 is the sharpened front section. The front apron was given an even more dynamic shape, new air intake grilles, a front splitter insert in silver chrome plus flics in high-gloss black. These guide the cooling air flows to the vehicle radiators even more effectively. Some earlier optional extras like the LED High Performance headlamps are now part of the standard host of equipment. On the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 the twin louvre on the AMG Twin Blade radiator grille is now in silver chrome, as are the inserts in the side sill panels.

Both the cars will feature the same 2-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged engine mated to a 7-Speed AMG SpeedShift transmission that sheds a power of 375 Bhp and 475 Nm of torque. Both the cars will also be equipped with 4Matic all-wheel drive system.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45

The interiors of both the cars has been similarly upgraded. The dashboard is covered as standard with ARTICO man-made leather and has been given exclusive highlights with red contrasting topstitching. A further highlight is the generously sized trim, extending over virtually the entire width of the car: its fundamental structure is printed matt with a high-gloss surface and it bears AMG lettering and the E-Select lever now bear the AMG emblem as standard.

The instrument cluster has been given a new number design and the speedometer is divided into 30 km/h stages. New needles with a black needle centre and the chrome frame around the gear display also ensure an autonomous cockpit experience.