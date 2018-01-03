Mercedes-AMG to build a faster version of the GT-R: Here’s what to expect from AMGs next fastest car

You remember last year when Mercedes-AMG went on and on about the GT-R and how fast it went around corners, and how it was the fastest road-going Mercedes-AMG ever. Well that was last year, the folks at AMG have decided to build another car still based on the GT but they say this one will be even “sportier” than the GT-R. That’s eating an entire habanero chilli and then saying you wish it was spicier. Now, this would have been still under wraps if some auto-hacks on the internet had not found an AMG recruitment video in which the sportier AMG GT-R first breaks cover albeit in camo. We suspect that the new car will be a slightly tuned-down version of AMGs GT4 race car.

And while the camo-wearing test mule might have snuck by an unsuspecting audience, we suspect its a new car when we saw the camo. Why would AMG camouflage a car that’s been on sale for over a year? A closer inspection revealed that this car has revised front and rear bumpers and a wider air dam in the front. Not to mention the exhaust set up which has the GT4 like side exhaust setup rather than the centre mounted exhaust on the standard GT-R.

Under the hood, this car is likely to run the same 4.0-litre twin-scroll turbo V8 from the GT-R but is likely to make more than the already ballistic 577 bhp and 700 Nm of twist that the GT-R already makes. Although it's really hard to put a peg on how much more it will make once it touches the ground in India. It is also likely to be lighter and get more aero than the GT-R although details on that are still sketchy too.