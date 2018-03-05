Mercedes-AMG GT-Four Door Leaked: Look-out Porsche, this 612 hp Panamera rival is launching this week!

We’ve known for a while that AMG-Mercedes have been working on a four door version of their GT sports car. Ever since Mercedes tried to pass it off in a video aimed at luring young folk to come work at Mercedes or AMG, which one I’m not sure. Now as has become norm in the age of the interweb, images of the upcoming GT-Four Door has been leaked on Carscoops. Now while, there is no way of knowing whether this is the official image or a skillfully dodgy sketch, it does look similar to the dimensions on the camo-covered GT-Four door that we saw on test in the snow.

The rumor-mill is also rife about a more track focused version of the Four Door GT car, that is slated to make in excess of 800 hp and get the R-Moniker like the two door GT. Now the GT was initially pre-view by the GT concept in 2017 at the Swiss Motor Show, indicating that the Mercedes-AMG GT four-door models will come with a range of EQ Power-branded petrol-electric hybrid drivelines featuring different battery capacities, outputs and electric ranges.

Now if you are wondering where this leave the AMGs four door, Gran Tourer in the grand scale of Mercedes Models, one can think of it as a replacement for what was the CLS63 AMG. With more premium-ness targeted squarely at the Porsche Panamera. Sales for the production model are scheduled to begin in September 2018, globally.

The Mercedes-AMG will draw power from the 612hp twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre petrol V8, nine-speed automatic gearbox and fully variable four-wheel drive system that powers the E63 S 4Matic but will come with concrete plans for a hybrid follow up that is likely to join the gas-plugger post 2019.