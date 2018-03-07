Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupe unveiled at Geneva Motor Show 2018: Promises more power, more space

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door has been unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2018. The first ever four-door sports car from Affalterbach, the new coupe takes to the legendary SLS and AMG GT. Another vehicle developed autonomously by Mercedes-AMG, the new GT 4-Door Coupe combines a fresh design and sports car performance while seating four passengers in heightened comfort. Mercedes also says the new GT four-door coupe has more space, offering better practicality as well. A new addition to the AMG GT family, the 4-door Coupé opens the potential of day-to-day usage for AMG performance.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé with its striking silhouette puts itself in the portfolio of its two-door sibling at first glance. Clearly recognisable as a member of the AMG GT family, the new AMG GT 4-Door Coupé follows the design philosophy of Sensual Purity. It gets a low bonnet and a muscular body language that highlight the sporty character.

"The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupé blends the impressive racetrack dynamism of our two-door sports car with maximum suitability for everyday use. It has a unique way of embodying our brand core, "Driving Performance" and with its systematic configuration it will attract new customers for Mercedes-AMG", commented Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupé is powered by a 6-cylinder in-line and V8 engines with outputs ranging from 435 hp to 639 hp. The top engine of the new four-door AMG GT makes it capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and a maximum speed of 315 km/h.

The eight-cylinder engines of the Mercedes-AMG GT four-door coupe come paired with an AMG Speedshift MCT 9G 9-speed transmission and the six-cylinder engines with an AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission.

For maximum efficiency, Mercedes-AMG has also equipped the V8 engines with the AMG Cylinder Management cylinder deactivation system. In the partial-load range, cylinders two, three, five and eight are deactivated, which crucially reduces the fuel consumption.

The interior of the first four-door Mercedes-AMG GT model features innovative control panels can be intuitively operated and configured as required. The Widescreen Cockpit is dominated by two high-resolution displays each measuring 12.3 inches, which is standard in the V8 and optional in the inline 6-cylinder version. Three different styles are available for selection for these all-digital displays: "Classic", "Sport" and the completely new "Supersport".

As Mercedes says the new AMG GT 4-door Coupe has more space, the boot capacity is up to 395 litres and is supplemented by around a further 60 litres beneath the boot floor. With the backrests folded down, the capacity is 1324 litres. The wide load compartment opening makes it easier to load and unload luggage and other items. As an option, the large boot lid can be opened and closed with the Hand-Free Access feature via a movement with the foot beneath the bumper.