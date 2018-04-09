Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic+ Launch in India on 4th May: Meet the AMG sedan that’s faster than the AMG GT-R

Mercedes-Benz’ most powerful E-Class is set to make a launch in India on the 4th of April 2018.The Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic+ already on sale globally the top of the line S variant, which makes as much as 612 hp and 850 Nm of torque from its 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8. What’s more is unlike the previous tyre eating AMGs this one is likely to be all about the grip sending power to all four wheels through a nine-speed dual-clutch automatic. If you are wondering what you would do with all that power and traction on an executive sedan, the AMG E63S is capable of hitting 100 kmph from rest in a claimed 3.4 seconds. Something that would make a very small and very fast Porsche seem almost doleful. This also means that the E63 S is officially quicker than the AMG GT R supercar - and is electronically limited to 250kph, but will run all the way up to 300kph if you have the AMG Driver's package option.



Interestingly the good folks at AMG have also been bitten by the efficiency bug, considering that they have equipped the E63s with cylinder deactivation. Adding a bit of sensibility into a ravaging sea of madness that is an AMG. If lap times aren’t as important as hanging the tail out in a cloud of ridiculous AMG smoke, there too, AMG have you covered. A Drift mode which allows you to turn it into a rear-wheel drive car. Also part of the package are AMG's sports suspension, an electronically-controlled differential lock, dynamic engine mounts, and carbon ceramic brake discs are available as an option.

Cosmetically as well, the E63 S is visibly more muscular and features a new grille, bonnet, bumpers, beefier wheel arches, and 20-inch matte grey alloys. If BMW’s M5 has your fancy this is the one to wait for, and is likely to make for a historic M-car AMG showdown!

