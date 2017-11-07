Mercedes-AMG CLA45 and the GLA45 launched in India at 75.20 lakh and 77.85 lakh ex-showroom India: Both models get an Aero edition as well !

Mercedes-Benz has launched the Mercedes-AMG CLA45 and GLA45 4MATIC Mercedes-AMG at Rs 75.20 lakh and 77.85 lakh in India. Mercedes-Benz continues to grow the AMG brand in India with these two bringing the total number of AMGs on sale in India to 12.As part of their celebration of 50 years of AMG. The CLA45 and the GLA45 will also be available in aero editions which will be priced at 77.69 lakh and 80.67 lakh respectively. The 45 AMGs will have the most powerful four-cylinder engine in the world!

First-up the Mercedes Benz CLA45 AMG gets a reworked AMG front apron with what Mercedes-AMG is calling an A-wing design and louvres in the outer air intakes with a new front splitter to feed the turbo-charged motor. The CLA 45 will its power from the AMG 2.0-litre powerhouse 4-cylinder turbo engine that produces about 375 hp and a staggering 475 Nm of torque between 2250 and 5000 rpm. All this results in a 0-100 time of 4.2 seconds, which is staggering for a two-litre engine.Mercedes-AMG will also sell you the CLA45 with an aero package that will cost about Rs.77.69 lakhs ex-showroom India. The Aero package gets an updated black and yellow paint theme with an additional focus on aerodynamics which AMG say greatly improves the driving dynamics of the CLA45. The CLA45 will top out at an electronically limited 250kmph!

The GLA45 AMG which is based on Mercedes-Benz’s GLA compact SUV also gets the redesigned AMG style front with three air-intakes. Mercedes-AMGs signature twin-blade radiator grille is also one of the new additions of the GLA45. The GLA45 will share its 2.0 litre 375 hp motor with the CLA45 AMG and make 475 Nm of torque between 2250-5000 rpm. The GLA 45 will take .2 more seconds to the ton than its sedan cousin hitting the 100 kmph mark in 4.4 seconds. Topping out at an electronically limited 250 kmph.

The GLA45 AMG also gets an optional extra in the form of a matte grey paint scheme, that Mercedes-AMG is calling the “designo MAGNO”. Although Mercedes-Benz has not mentioned exactly how much the paint finish will cost there is no denying the fact that it adds to the effect in a big way!