Mercedes-AMG C43 4MATIC Coupe and Cabriolet unveiled ahead of 2018 New York Auto Show

Just days after the unveiling of the four-door Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan and estate at the recent Geneva Motor Show, the German car manufacturer has revealed the new Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupé and Cabriolet, ahead of their planned public debut at next week’s 2018 New York International Auto Show. Besides some tweaks to the exterior and also to the cabin, Mercedes has made some mechanical changes to the new four-wheel-drive C43 4Matic, including a new powerful engine. The new C43 4Matic shares some visual features with the sedan and estate, such as the twin-louvre AMG radiator grille, muscular front apron and new rear apron with round twin tailpipe trim elements.

The interior of the new Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupé and Cabriolet will benefit from an optional fully digital cockpit with distinctive AMG displays and the new generation of steering wheels.

The 3.0-litre V6 biturbo engine of the Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupé and Cabriolet now delivers 390 hp. Together with the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission and rear-biased AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive, driving dynamics and agility have been further enhanced.

Although the new C43 4Matic now delivers more power, Mercedes-AMG quotes the same 0-100 km/h and top speed figures for it as the outgoing model at a respective 4.7 seconds and limited 248 km/h.

"With the new C 43 4MATIC Coupé and Cabriolet, we offer our customers extensively upgraded, visually and technically distinctive entry-level options into the performance world of Mercedes-AMG," Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH, said.

There is a comprehensive choice of customisation options for the new Mercedes-AMG C43 4Matic Coupe and Cabriolet. With regard to trim, the range includes trim in black open-pore ash wood/light longitudinal-grain aluminium, longitudinal-grain aluminium (doors)/black open-pore ash wood (centre console), high-gloss dark-brown lime, anthracite open-pore oak wood, open-pore walnut as well as AMG trim in light longitudinal-grain carbon fibre/aluminium and matt silver fibreglass/light longitudinal-grain aluminium.

As for the optional fully digital cockpit, the display is just as flexible with a 12.3-inch screen, which indicates the vehicle functions with the three AMG-specific display styles of 'Classic', 'Sport' or 'Supersport'.