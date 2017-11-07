Meet Lamborghini Terzo Millennio; Lamborghini’s first electric supercar concept

Italian sportscar manufacturer in partnership with MIT has unveiled its first ever electric venture and the company is calling it the future hypercar Terzo Millennio week which is equipped with innovative and future technologies. The Lamborghini Terzo Millennio is the company's first electric hypercar that it has developed with MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology). The company signed an agreement with the MIT-Italy Program in 2016 at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for a future Lamborghini electric super sports car. Lamborghini Terzo Millennio project is to let the car manufacturer showcased the future of super sports car in five different dimensions, namely; energy storage systems, innovative materials, propulsion system, visionary design, and emotion.

With the idea of energy storage, Lamborghini intends to move away from the conventional batteries and instead use supercapacitors similar to the low voltage supercapacitors in the V12 Aventador. The next step will be the development of a storage system that will help in delivering higher output and regenerate kinetic energy.

Furthermore, Lamborghini is aiming for design and production of carbon fibre structures and parts to support energy storage system. This will help in an overall weight reduction of the vehicle. For this, the company will investigate new manufacturing ways for carbon fibre such as bodyshell for the Terzo Millennio. Besides this, the company will also come up with technology by which the hypercar can monitor the whole carbon fibre structure and to provide health monitoring to detect cracks and damages from accidents. The concept of self-healing will be done by micro-channels filled with healing chemistries that will reduce small cracks in the structure. This will result in further weight reduction.

The Lamborghini Terzo Millennio will use a highly advanced monocoque architecture based on Lamborghini's Forged Composite technology that will have only the energy accumulation system and driver and co-driver seat. Each wheel of the Lamborghini Terzo Millennio will have an integrated electric engine, leading to freedom for designers and aerodynamicists. In terms of design, thee Terzo Millennio will have the Lamborghini Y-signature front fascia and rear lights.

The electric motors, four-wheel torque control and the dynamic body control system will further enhance the driver’s experience. The cabin of the Terzo Millennio will feature virtual cockpit that will have Piloted Driving allowing the driver to experience the real car race and circuit.