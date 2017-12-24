McLaren working on a pure electric supercar: Claims it to be more exciting than P1

McLaren has built its first ever electric supercar prototype as per a report on Autocar UK. However, there is still a good time that the prototype will take to reach to the production-ready state. The company says that the biggest challenge is the battery technology due to the fact that such performance for the track requires a lot of energy. The engineers at McLaren say that the battery in an electric supercar drains completely after just half an hour on the track. The next move by the British automaker towards the electric mobility will be the introduction of hybrid vehicles. 50 percent of the McLaren portfolio is expected to comprise of hybrid cars by the year 2022. According to the brand, such cars will be able to go fast on the track and these will also regenerate the required energy real quick. The pure electric McLaren sportscar should arrive as a part of the manufacturer's Track22 strategy. The EV will be positioned in the company's line up just below the P1. The upcoming eco-friendly car can be seen as a successor to the 675 LT and acceleration from standstill to 100 kmph can be safely assumed to come in less than three seconds. A few months back, Mike Flewitt, CEO at McLaren said that the company will not introduce its electric car until it is better than the P1.

Regarding the upcoming McLaren electric supercar, Dan Parry-Williams, Engineering design director at McLaren said, "We’ve got a pure EV mule and part of the reason for that is to ask how we can deliver driver engagement in a fully electric world. But there’s still quite a journey from here to there in terms of our products. You can potentially manage [a flat battery] with a niche car,” Parry- Williams explained. “If you exhaust the battery but then have to do one recharging lap, that strikes me as being okay. But if you haven’t got an on-board generator [and] you’ve got a full EV, you haven’t got the luxury of doing that."

Source: Autocar UK