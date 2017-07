After the Canadian GP debacle, Mclaren held no pretenses that they had every intention of seeing through their divorce with Honda. Bringing the dream team gone wrong to a screeching halt. Not to mention Fernando Alonso’s not so empty threats to ditch Mclaren Honda later this year. Honda, as was expected, has gone for the hail mary mid-season issuing new power units to the drivers, which as they claim have added power, that should put them on par with the grid. At par? In a season like this? A little too little too late may be. Now Mclaren may not have won a race in the big leagues since 2012, but they are the most successful team after Ferrari in the history of the sport. For them to have to wait till this late in the season to even score points (in Azerbaijan) is quite frankly borderline blasphemy.

Mclaren tested their new spec three power unit in Friday’s practice in Baku, and Honda’s head Yusuke Hasegawa said they would be bringing the unit to Spielberg. Going on to say, rather conservatively, that they have made “some” progress more on the power output. Although they are obviously not the type to perform under pressure and they might really be hoping not to get too ahead of themselves. Especially after failing to bring the spec three out earlier.

It seems even team boss Eric Boullier, who is obviously not in a hurry to get ahead of himself with the new Honda, told Reuters, that they are hoping to find a position in the midfield this time to score the conservative points. Well then best of luck Honda, we would love to see you win. Don’t let the fans down.

Although it is important to note that both Mclaren and Honda have said anything about reliability, which has been the biggest grouse that Honda has served up this year. Strange we think.