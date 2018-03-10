McLaren Hyper GT: Three-seat hypercar will be the fastest McLaren ever, faster than iconic F1

McLaren Hyper-GT, codenamed BP23, has been confirmed to make a debut with a massive top speed figure exceeding the 391 km/h of the legendary McLaren F1 road car. McLaren Automotive CEO Mike Flewitt confirmed during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show that the new hypercar can make a public appearance before the end of this year with a private preview for its depositors ahead. McLaren Hyper-GT will be the fastest ever McLaren and according to the brand, the most luxurious as well.

Like the McLaren F1, the new McLaren Hyper-GT will also have a three-seat cockpit with a central driving position. The latest addition to the McLaren Ultimate Series, the McLaren Hyper-GT will have a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain.

McLaren says the new Hyper-GT will promise a blend of extreme performance and sporting luxury that should give it a status of the 'ultimate road-going McLaren'.

All of the 106 McLaren Hyper-GT BP23 examples were allocated before the car was officially announced in November 2016. All of the 106 cars have been sold at a price fo GBP 1.6 million plus taxes (that's about Rs 14.41 crore plus taxes).

Production is due to begin at the end of next year, with every BP23 personalised to each owner’s taste by McLaren Special Operations (MSO), the division of McLaren Automotive responsible for bespoke customer commissions.

BP23 will carry an as-yet-unannounced name, rather than the alphanumerical nomenclatures used by the McLaren Sports Series and Super Series; this name, together with the maximum possible speed, will be disclosed nearer to the car’s reveal.