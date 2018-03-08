Maxxis Tyres opens first plant in India: Sanand to be manufacturing and export hub

Maxxis Tyres have been around in India for a while, in trading capacity mostly. It would have seemed that their mainstay was rugged off-road tyres the knobbly types that you might find on a Thar or an Off-road tuned Fortuner. Quite contrary to that Maxxis has been a major component supplier to Honda (with whom Maxxis is partnered with globally) supplying tyres for the Activa from as early as 2015.Now, Maxxis is looking to up their Ante in India with a new manufacturing facility in Gujarat. The plant in Gujarat Sanand district extends over 106 acres a few kilometres from Tata’s Nano manufacturing facility. From scratch, the investment in the facility amounts to a total of Rs 2640 crore or $400 million USD. Employing almost 2000 people. Now the mainstay of this facility will be two-wheeler tyres and tubes, which the Maxxis management insist will be a huge volume driver in the sub-continent, even in the future.

The facility will have a capacity to produce 20,000 and 40,000 tubes per day. With this plant and an aggressive invasion strategy, the company is looking to achieve at least 15% of India’s tyre market by 2023.

Mr Cheng-Yao Liao, President, Maxxis India stated that Maxxis Global is targeting to become one of the top 5 tyre manufacturers in the world by 2026 and India market will play a vital role in their growth.

“We are fully committed to the government’s Make In India initiative and our intent is to Make In India for the world. We monitored the market for over two decades and then devised the strategy for entering India. The manufacturing plant in Sanand is only the first step of Maxxis full range appearance in the country. ”Mr Cheng-Yao Liao asserted.

Already, Maxxis Tyres have already ties with Honda Two wheelers, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Tata and Jeep. Although this plant will not change Maxxis’ Opex for Indian operations, the group is hoping to use the plants port accessibility and logistical/geographic advantage of the factory to export further west. This sounds less strange when you understand that this is Maxxis’ westernmost manufacturing facility.

Mr. Jia-Ciao Liou (Gary), Spokesperson, Maxxis India said the Sanand facility, an integrated manufacturing plant offers all facilities from mixing to tyre building and curing, all under one roof.“With a rich global experience of over fifty years, Maxxis utilises the most advanced manufacturing equipment and engineering facilities in the industry. We are committed to delivering the same world class quality products and services that customers in India expect and deserve,” Mr. Jia-Ciao Liou (Gary) stated.