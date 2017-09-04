Maserati Levante SUV to get three variants, launch later this year

Maserati revealed the Levante SUV at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show and now the company is all set to launch the car in India soon later this year. The India-bound Maserati Levante will join the carmaker's Ghibli, Quattroporte, GranTurismo and the GranCabrio existing product portfolio in the country. Maserati will launch the Levante SUV with a choice of two petrol and one diesel variants, namely; Levante Diesel, Levante and Levante S. The upcoming Maserati Levante will be powered by a 3.0 litre V6 petrol and diesel engine. The V6 twin turbo petrol engine will produce power in different states of tune, 350 hp/500 Nm and 430 hp/580 Nm of torque. The V6 turbo diesel unit will deliver 275 hp of power and 600 Nm of torque. Both engines will be paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission and will send power to all four wheels.

Maserati Levante with 430 hp petrol engine claims to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed of 264 kmph, while the 350 hp engine takes 6 seconds and has a top speed of 251 kmph. The diesel engine enables the Levante Diesel sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.9 seconds and has a top speed of 230kmph. All three variants of the Maserati Levante are equipped with air suspension and electronically controlled damping suspension. The car measure 5,003 mm in length and has a wheelbase of 3,004 mm.

The Levante Diesel and Levante features 18-inch alloy wheels, while the Levante S will get 19-inch alloys. The standard safety equipment will include Bi-Xenon headlamps, cruise control, hill descent control, hill hold control and Maserati Stability Programme (MSP) that consist of acceleration slip regulation (ASR), anti lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake distribution (EBD) and Maserati drag torque control (MSR).

Other highlight of the upcoming Maserati Levante includes leather interior upholstery, black piano interior detailing and Maserati Touch Control Plus (MTC Plus) unit with 8.4-inch touchscreen display. The SUV will also be available with two interior trims, luxury Pack for luxurious interior and driving pleasure and the Sport Pack that has been specially created to enhance the sporty appearance of the Levante.