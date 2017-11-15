Maserati cars’ new warranty package duration longer than that of Indian hatchbacks

Luxury car maker Maserati has recently announced a five-year warranty for the 2016 Ghibli and Quattroporte models in India. Besides this, the Italian brand is also offering a five-year service package. The said plan is applicable on some engine parts along with selected accessories that are available with the two aforementioned sedans.

Commenting on the launch of five-year warranty, Bojan Jankulovski, who is the Head of Operations at Maserati India said, “Every Maserati is like a work of art constructed with care and attention; based on the same ethos, we deliver exclusive service experience. And the experience is not just limited to the point our vehicles leave the showrooms, on the contrary, it begins right after. We aim to continue offering exceptional after sales care and experience as we recognise this is such a crucial part of vehicle ownership. With this new package, we are cementing our commitment to our exclusive owners further.”

Maserati re-entered the Indian car market in the year 2015. The company currently has four models on sale in India that go by the name Ghibli, GranCabrio, GranTurismo and the company’s flagship sedan Quattroporte.

While the price of the Maserati Ghibli in India is Rs 1.11 crore, the GranCabrio convertible will set you back by Rs 2 crore. The GranTurismo is available for sale at Rs 1.80 crore while the Quattroporte can be yours for Rs 1.5 crore (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

Maserati will be launching the Levante SUV in India sometime early next year. Some reports on the internet suggest that the luxury SUV will hit Indian shores at a price of Rs 1.65 crore. The Levante will be coming up with a diesel engine first with a petrol mill to follow thereafter.