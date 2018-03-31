Maruti, Toyota join hands, Upcoming cars in April, BS-6 fuel in BS-4 car, Skoda’s Swift rival & more: Week’s top news highlights

The biggest auto news of the week undoubtedly covers two auto giants Toyota and Maruti Suzuki. Toyota Motor it seems to be tightening its belt up to gain a stronger hold in emerging passenger car markets like India. Now Toyota and Suzuki have decided to supply cars to each other starting next year. As per an industry research agency, the emerging markets will comprise of 60 percent of the total car sales in the world in 2021. However, only 40 percent of Toyota's total sales came from these markets last year, and it enjoys under 10% of the market in countries like India, Russia and Brazil. While sales in US and Japan have levelled off, Toyota needs a way to gain momentum in markets like India. So, what does supplying cars to and from Suzuki will mean for it?

Renowned German automaker Volkswagen is likely to deploy its Skoda brand to enter the mass-market segment in India with a hope to increase and maybe double the market share. Skoda is expected to take a call to invest in developing a low-cost version of Volkswagen's small-car platform, as confirmed by Automotive News Europe quoting CEO Bernhard Maier. The new MQB A0 platform is aimed at cost-sensitive car markets like India.

India is set to undergo a big paradigm shift by upgrading to BS-VI (Euro 6 equivalent) norms by the year 2020. The country is one of the first countries to completely skip BS-V emission norms and adopt to BS-VI. Some commendable work by oil companies has essentially allowed an advancement in the role out of BS-VI fuel and Delhi/NCR will be the first city to receive it from April 1, 2018. Pollution in the capital has reached to extreme limits and while the contribution of vehicular pollution to the overall air-pollution is a matter of debate, the introduction of this higher grade BS-VI fuel is certainly a step in a right direction.

The next month which is April 2018 marks the beginning of the new financial year 2018-19 and it will see auto manufacturers changing gears by launching new products, sharing the new product strategies and for the new year, new targets and a wide range of marketing events. The last quarter of the current financial year saw India's biggest auto fest - Auto Expo 2018 with new cars and SUVs showcased and now its time to bring them to the market.

The new 2018 model of Bajaj Pulsar 150 has finally started reaching the dealerships in India. Our dealer sources have recently informed that the bike will be priced at Rs 89,843 (on-road, Delhi). That said, the new Pulsar 150 will be around Rs 4,000 costlier than the outgoing model. The fresh 2018 Bajaj Pulsar 150 UG5 borrows its design cues and styling inspiration from its elder sibling, the Pulsar 180. Having said that, the bike now gets fatter forks at the front that offer it a quite muscular stance. The motorcycle has been in India for over one and a half decade now. The best seller under the Pulsar range has seen timely changes and that is the reason why it is still going strong in the Indian two-wheeler market. The latest update will surely step up the desirability of the Pulsar 150 and will help the company keep the momentum going.

