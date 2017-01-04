Maruti Suzuki to launch Ignis in a music concert on 13th January

Maruti Suzuki Ignis has been creating news off late for a number of reasons including its unconventional styling and a rich list of features. The company has now announced that it will launch the Ignis on 13th January at an EDM concert by Axwell, a Swedish DJ, record producer and remixer. The launch theme is in line with Maruti Suzuki's target consumers, who are referred to as 'Millenials' by the company. This kind of a launch will be a first for the company and reflects the emphasis on young and connected consumers by the company.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis will be sold through the Nexa retail chain and will be positioned as a premium compact crossover. The company has already opened bookings for the car on the official Nexa website for an amount of Rs 11,000. The car will be offered with two engines, a 1.3 litre DdiS diesel unit and a 1.2 litre K12 petrol engine. More details on the car's variants and features can be read by clicking the link below.

It's interesting to see the focus of Maruti Suzuki on young buyers and here's a brief look into the new positioning and how the company achieved it. The company has already stated that it expects the Ignis to be the first car of a young buyer but not the first car of a household necessarily. Clearly, the company is projecting the Ignis as a lifestyle purchase and that is a significant progress by a company that was known for low-cost and frugal vehicles till a few years back. Another change we saw during the product brief at the unveiling and within the car itself was the absence of visible cost-cutting measures. There's a lot of funky stuff too around the cabin and outside it and buyers can also opt for personalised cosmetic accessories, which should go down well with young buyers trying to express individuality.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Ignis: All you need to know

An appreciable change in vehicles sold through Nexa includes a better list of standard safety features, which includes ABS with EBD, dual-front airbags and an ISOFIX child restraint system. This is a welcome change considering the poor track record of our country in automotive and road safety and hopefully, this standard list will get applied across standard Maruti Suzuki models as well. Cementing the premium positioning further is the fact that the Ignis will be offered with an AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) in both petrol and diesel variants.

Considering the configuration of the Ignis and the available details, we expect the base petrol variant of the Ignis to start from Rs 5 lakh, ex-showroom. The top-end diesel version could be priced at about Rs 7 lakh.