Maruti Suzuki to introduce mild-hybrid technology in its cars in 2017

Maruti Suzuki is planning to adopt the SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) mild-hybrid technology for its new cars in 2017. The company will be using SHVS technology to meet the fuel efficiency norms. In an interview to Autocar India, CV Raman, Executive Director, R&D, Maruti Suzuki India said, “In order to meet future fuel efficiency norms, you will see a lot of hybridisation coming from Maruti Suzuki,”. The manufacturer introduced Ciaz and Ertiga with SHVS technology in 2015 and both the cars have achieved reasonable sales figures. The Ciaz SHVS and updated Ertiga is powered by a 1.3 litre DDiS diesel engine and also get the subsidy under the Government of India’s electric and hybrid vehicle policy, FAME scheme.

The SHVS technology is a mild hybrid system in which is an ISG ( integrated starter generator) generates energy while braking and stores the energy in a battery. This energy is reused when the vehicle is in motion and needs additional torque while immediate acceleration is required. This system not only offers better fuel efficiency, it also lowers emissions.

Which cars is expected to come with SHVS technology?

Maruti Suzuki might introduce the new Swift with the mild hybrid system which will be debuted in Japan on 27th December, 2016. The recently released images of the new Swift's brochure by Suzuki's blog, the Japanese-spec version of the new Swift is powered by 1.0 litre turbocharged and 1.2 litre petrol engine which will have hybrid technology as an option. The new Swift Dzire is also expected to be introduced with this technology and the company is planning to introduce the compact sedan before hatchback in India.

In a statement given to Autocar India, CV Raman has also stated that the manufacturer will not bring the SHVS technology in the Ignis, which is slated to be introduced in January 2017.