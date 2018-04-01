Maruti Suzuki sold over 4530 cars everyday in India in FY 2017-18: Records highest ever sales, here are the top-selling cars

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has beaten its own record to register its highest ever overall and domestic sales in India. The company sold a total of 16,53,500 units in the Indian domestic market in the recently concluded Financial Year 2017-18. The company's sales in India grew at 14.5%, Maruti Suzuki had sold 14,44,541 units during last financial year. Overall sales including exports stood at massive 1,779,574 units at a growth rate of almost 15%.
Maruti Suzuki's mini-segment that comprises of its small cars, Maruti Suzuki Alto and Maruti Suzuki WagonR grew at a 3.2% last financial year and registered a sales of 4.27 lakh cars. The biggest growth driver for Maruti Suzuki in passenger car segment was the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Suzuki Dzire. These cars helped the company's compact segment to grow by 28%.
Watch our 2018 Maruti Swift video review here:
Sales Maruti Suzuki Ciaz declined for the first time since its launch. The company sold a total of 58,913 units of its mid-size sedan as against 64,448 units sold between April 2016-March 2017.
|Category : Sub-segment
|Models
|March
|April-March
|
|2018
|2017
|% Change
|2017-18
|2016-17
|% Change
|A: Mini
|Alto, WagonR
|37,511
|30,973
|21.1%
|427,183
|413,981
|3.2%
|A: Compact
|Swift, IGNIS, Celerio, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S
|68,885
|60,699
|13.5%
|748,475
|584,850
|28.0%
|A: Super Compact
|D'Zire Tour
|--
|1,166
|--
|--
|32,612
|--
|A: Mid-Size
|Ciaz
|4,321
|4,918
|-12.1%
|58,913
|64,448
|-8.6%
|Total A: Passenger Cars
|110,717
|97,756
|13.3%
|1,234,571
|1,095,891
|12.7%
|B: Utility vehicles
|Gypsy, Ertiga,
S-Cross, Vitara Brezza
|22,764
|18,311
|24.3%
|253,759
|195,741
|29.6%
|C: Vans
|Omni, Eeco
|13,689
|11,628
|17.7%
|155,137
|152,009
|2.1%
|Total Domestic Passenger
Vehicle Sales
|147,170
|127,695
|15.3%
|1,643,467
|1,443,641
|13.8%
|Light Commercial Vehicles
|Super Carry
|1,412
|304
|--
|10,033
|900
|--
|Total Domestic Sales
|148,582
|127,999
|16.1%
|1,653,500
|1,444,541
|14.5%
|Total Export Sales
|12,016
|11,764
|2.1%
|126,074
|124,062
|1.6%
|Total Sales
(Domestic + Export)
|160,598
|139,763
|14.9%
|1,779,574
|1,568,603
|13.4%
The biggest growth driver in the industry right now are SUVs and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross along with other UVs including Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and saw a sales of over 2.53 lakh units as against 1.95 lakh units.
Talking of exports, Maruti Suzuki exported a total of 1,26,074 units of its cars in the last fiscal as compared to 1,24,062 units in the FY2016-17. Having said that, Maruti witnessed a growth of 1.6 percent fiscal to fiscal. Talking about March 2018, the country's largest car manufacturer exported 12,016 units of its cars. In comparison, the number was slightly less with 11,764 units during the same period in the year 2017. That said, the manufacturer registered a growth of 2.1 percent in this particular area.
