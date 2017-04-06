Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift spied in India, launch soon

Suzuki showcased the S-Cross facelift in Europe last year in July, and the car is expected to be launched in India in the second half of 2017. The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross has recently been spotted at the company's facility in Gurgaon, Haryana for the first time. The spied image suggest that the S-Cross facelift will get new swept-back headlamps with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps).

The car manufacturer will offer the S-Cross facelift with upgraded front fascia that will be characterised by a chrome finished grille with vertical slats instead of horizontal ones on the current model as well as redesigned front and rear bumpers. These features and updates at the exterior are aimed at giving the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross a fresh and attractive design, especially with the addition of the vertical front grille. Like the ongoing model, the facelifted S-Cross will continue to be offered with side body plastic cladding. The new diamond-cut alloy wheels, new ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors) with indicators, new LED tail lamps will also be a part of the new cosmetic update. The cabin will feature a host of changes that will consist of new seat upholstery and trims, new MID unit and an updated infotainment system among others.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross will get the existing 1.3 litre engine but the 1.6 litre option isn't expected to make its way onto the new model. The company though might also launch an automatic transmission variant due to the technology's growing demand and popularity and its presence in competitors such as the Honda BR-V, Renault Duster and the Hyundai Creta. The upcoming S-Cross will be sold through the company's Nexa dealerships across the country.