Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift bookings to start by September end

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the upcoming S-Cross facelift in India by the end of this month or at the beginning of the festive season. The company will start accepting the booking for the S-Cross facelift by the September end as confirmed by a dealer in Delhi. The car was first showcased at the 2016 Paris Motor Show and gets an updated front fascia along with new features. The 2017 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross will get a bold front grille with vertical slats finished in chrome, new projector headlamp with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps) and a new front bumper. The rear of the crossover will feature slimmer LED tail lamps, while the car will also sport new alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift will feature new upholstery, a touchscreen 'Smart Play' infotainment system that is expected to get Apple Car Play and Google Android Auto along with navigation and Bluetooth.
Powering the 2017 S-Cross facelift will be the existing model's 1.3 litre DDiS 200 diesel engine. It will develop a peak power output of 88 hp and 200 Nm of peak torque. The unit will be paired to a 5-speed manual transmission that will send power to the front wheels. The company will not offer the 1.6 litre DDiS 320 diesel engine as its demand was low in the existing version.
The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift is expected to be available with a choice of five variants and the prices are expected to start from around Rs 8 lakh, ex-showroom. The S-Cross is likely to be priced Rs 20,000 to 30,000 higher than the existing model. The car although positioned as a crossover will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster and the Nissan Terrano, all of which are SUVs.
- Sep 5, 2017 at 11:25 amMaruti should be try in 1.6litre and ground clearance 200mmReply
- Sep 4, 2017 at 3:06 pmI m interesting to buy S-Cross Facelift CarReply
- Sep 4, 2017 at 3:02 pmUnless Maruti puts up a compe ive price they may not succeed. 1.6 is the required engine.Reply
- Sep 4, 2017 at 2:07 pm1.6 is the real engine for s-cross. Maruti should have options with regard to engines. 1.3, 1.6 and may be 1.4 boater jet, for the petrol heads.Reply
- Sep 4, 2017 at 1:53 pmWelcome S-Cross facelift. The vehicle has failed to win people's heart. How will the facelift attract new buyers is not very difficult to guess as it comes with the same engine under its hood. So difficult task to change people's perception. The same engine is there in Dzire and Brezza as well. So it's is a third option in the same range. One engine with three faces, isn't it? It wouldn't be wrong to say 'old wine in new bottle'. It is guessed to be too costly. Why should I buy it when the same engine is available from the same b name at a lesser price? Anyway. I liked the front grille, though in pictures only. It is quite bold and reminds me of BMW! Good luck Maruti. It was better if you had put your energy on a newer vehicle.Reply
- Sep 3, 2017 at 8:24 pmPrice should not be hither then old s cross.Reply
- Sep 5, 2017 at 11:20 amGround clearance should be high and model may be automaticReply
