Maruti Suzuki plans to stop production of Dzire Tour by 2017

India's leading car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki is planning to discontinue the Dzire Tour production according to a report by ET Auto. The company is expected to stop the production of Dzire Tour by March 2017. Launched in 2012, the Dzire Tour is a stripped down variant of the previous Dzire and is used for the fleet segment exclusively.

Maruti Suzuki will launch the all new updated Dzire before mid - 2017 with more features and a new design, which will be for the private segment buyers. However, to replace the Dzire Tour the manufacturer will introduce a stripped down version of the present Dzire for its fleet segment. The company will introduce the new Dzire before the hatchback Swift and will be sold through the Maruti Suzuki dealerships and not Nexa. It is expected that the Swift Dzire might receive an SHVS ( Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) technology too as the Swift, which the new Dzire is based on, has the technology.

Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch new models by next year in India. These models include the Baleno RS, Ignis, Swift series, updated Wagon R and facelifted S-Cross. In addition, the company will bring the new model to replace Ciaz sedan, which might be introduced at an undisclosed period of time. However, the company has also stopped the production of the Ritz from October 2016, although the car is still on sale.

In November 2016, the passenger car segment which includes Alto,WagonR, Swift, Ritz, Celerio, Baleno, Dzire, Dzire Tour and Ciaz, witnessed a growth of 8.1 percent. The company sold 96,767 units in November 2016, against 89,479 units in November 2015.