Maruti Suzuki may introduce the Ignis RS this year

Maruti Suzuki launched the Ignis, a compact crossover, on 13th January, 2017 in India. However, after its introduction in the country with a starting price of Rs 4.59 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi, a test mule of the car was spied. There is no official statement from the company about the Ignis coming with the 1.0 litre BoosterJet engine, if this version is being tested for India, it is highly likely that this could be the Ignis RS, similar to the Baleno RS. The Ignis RS with a 1.0 litre BoosterJet engine is expected to produce 100 hp to110 hp of power and 160 Nm to170 Nm of torque. This unit will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

The Ignis RS will carry similar design cues as the standard model albeit a few cosmetic changes to the exterior. Like the Alpha trim on sale in the Ignis, the Ignis RS is expected to have the U-shaped LED projector headlamps with Daytime Running Lamps, front fog lamps with chrome garnish, turn indicators on the ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors), side sill moulding, body-coloured door handles, bumpers and ORVMs.

Inside the cabin, the Ignis RS might get the touchscreen infotainment system with Smart Play Linkage Display Audio (SLDA) remote app, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with Bluetooth, USB and AUX compatibility. In addition, if launched, it will also get steering mounted audio and phone controls, push button start/stop, keyless entry and a few chrome accents. Unlike the standard variants, the Ignis RS may be introduced in an all-black colour scheme.