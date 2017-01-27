Maruti Suzuki launches Wagon R VXi Plus at a price of Rs 4.69 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has introduced a new addition to its WagonR line up, the VXi Plus variant at a price of Rs 4.69 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The new variant is available with a 5-speed manual and automatic transmission (Auto Gear Shift) along with some new features. The VXi Plus variant offers projector headlamps, new front grill, newly-designed alloy wheels and side skirts. Inside the cabin, the hatchback gets dual tone interiors with piano black finish. In terms of safety, the VXi plus variant features Dual Airbags, Anti-Lock braking System with Electronic brake force distribution system as optional.

The new variant VXi Plus is powered by the same engine as in the current WagonR, a 993cc petrol engine that produces 67 hp of power and 90 Nm of torque. The WagonR is available in 7 colours- Breeze Blue, Passion Red, Silky silver, Grey, White, Chocolate and a newly introduced colour Midnight Blue. The current generation WagonR is now available in four variants -Vxi(Petrol), VXi( AGS), Lxi( Petrol and CNG) and the latest VXi Plus.

In December 2016, Maruti Suzuki witnessed 1 percent decline in its total sales as the company sold 1,17,908 units in December 2016, against 1,19,149 units in December 2015. The sales of Alto and WagonR, declined by 15.3 per cent as the manufacturer sold 31,527 units during the month against 37,234 units in December 2015.

Maruti Suzuki is also planning to launch the all new WagonR later this year. The new hatchback will receive extensive changes to the design and features. It is expected that the company might bring the hatchback with mild hybrid technology as it plans to expand the scope of SHVS technology across more models in coming times.

Variant Transmission Ex-Showroom Delhi Price

WagonR VXi+ Manual- Rs 4,69,840

WagonR VXi+ (O) Manual- Rs 4,89,072

WagonR VXi+ AGS Auto Gear Shift- Rs 5,17,253

WagonR VXi+ AGS (O) Auto Gear Shift- Rs5,36,486