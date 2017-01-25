Maruti Suzuki launches Swift Dzire Allure limited edition

Maruti Suzuki has silently launched the Allure limited edition of the Swift Dzire which receives a new accessory kit inside as well as outside and this kit is available on all variants. The new Allure edition of Dzire gets chrome garnish on the front grille, chrome inserts on the fog lamp, side skirts and an 'Allure' moniker below the variant badge. In addition, the compact sedan also gets chrome inserts on the boot and window frames. Inside, Allure edition gets a new dual-tone seat colour, dual-tone steering wheel cover, Allure pillows and ambient lighting. The company is also offering an optional 8-inch subwoofer with 4-channel amplifier and more powerful component speakers in the integrated audio system.

The limited edition has no mechanical changes and will use the existing 1.2 litre K-series petrol engine and 1.3 litre DDiS diesel engine. The 1,198 cc petrol engine produces 84 hp of power at 6000rpm and 115Nm of torque at 4000rpm while the 1,248 cc diesel generates 74 hp of power at 4000 rpm and 190 Nm of torque at 2000 rpm. Both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, however, in addition to the manual transmission, the diesel variants are also available with an AMT or Automated Manual Transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Allure Accessories

Spy shots of the 2017 Dzire were revealed during its testing and the production model is expected to be introduced by mid this year and it will be based on the new Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback. According to the images of the test mule, the new Dzire is expected to come with projector headlamps and a completely new design language. The new compact sedan will be launched before the 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift and once introduced, the Dzire will compete with the like of the Ford Aspire, Honda Amaze and Volkswagen Ameo. It is expected to be priced between Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh, ex-showroom.