Maruti Suzuki increases prices across models

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), India's largest carmaker today announced a price increase across its model range. The price increase ranges from Rs 1,500 to a maximum of Rs 8,014, although the company hasn't yet announced the price increase on a model-wise basis. The new prices are effective 27th January 2017, the company mentioned in an official statement.

The company has attributed this price increase to the rise in the cost of commodities, transportation and administrative cost. The company had earlier announced a price increase in December 2016, which was effective from January 2017. The last price increase announced by the company was in August 2016, when it increase the price of Vitara Brezza by Rs 20,000, Baleno by Rs 10,000 and other models between Rs 1,500 and Rs 5,000.

The company has been witnessing good reception for its new models in the recent past including the Baleno and Vitara Brezza. The recently launched Ignis too raked in more than 10,000 bookings within a week of its launch on 13th February 2017. The car presently commands a waiting period of over 2 months son some variants. A waiting period of the Baleno and Vitara Brezza are expected to come down soon as the company's new plant in Gujarat is about to go live and will produce 10,000 Baleno's in the first 3 months of 2017.