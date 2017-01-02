Maruti Suzuki Ignis variants revealed, Expected Price, Features, Specifications

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis will be offered with a petrol and a diesel engine which will come with a manual transmission as well as an AMT gearbox

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the Ignis in India on 15th December, 2016 and now more details on the soon-to-be-launched hatchback have surfaced. According to a recent report by Team-BHP, the company will offer the Ignis in Sigma, Zeta, Delta and the range-topping Alpha variants. Here is a complete breakup of all versions that would be offered on the upcoming premium hatchback

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis will be offered with nine exterior colours. Image Courtesy: Team-BHP

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis will be offered in nine colour options out of which Pearl Arctic White and Silky Silver would be available across the variant range. Tinsel Blue and Uptown Red including the aforementioned colours will be available for the Zeta and Delta variants. Urban Blue will be offered in all versions except Sigma and Glistening Grey will be available in all trims except Alpha. Dual tone colour theme would be available in Tinsel Blue (with Midnight Black and Pearl Arctic White) and Uptown Red (only with Midnight Black). The dual tone colour theme is expected to be restricted to the top-end Alpha variants. In addition, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis will be offered with a host of customisation options wherein few elements of the interior can be colour coded to match the exterior body colour. The company will also offer roof wraps to add a unique appeal to the vehicle.

In addition to the colour options, only the Maruti Suzuki Ignis' Alpha variants would be offered with LED projector headlamps with DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps) and puddle lamps. However, Zeta will be available with 15 inch alloy wheels, chrome accents on some elements such as wheel arch, radiator grille and fog lamps (also a part of the Alpha version). The Delta trim will be offered with a full wheel cover instead of an alloy wheel and turn signal on ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors). All trims of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis will come with body coloured door handles, ORVMs and bumpers. The Delta, Zeta and Alpha trims will also be available with remote keyless entry, however push button start/stop will be restricted to the topmost variant.

All variants except the base Sigma Version of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis will be available with an audio system. Image Courtesy: Team-BHP

While the base Sigma version will not be available with an audio system, the Delta and Zeta would be available with one which has USB, CD, Radio playback as well as Bluetooth connectivity. The top-end Alpha trim will get a 7-inch touchscreen audio system that supports navigation, Apple CarPlay and now would come with Android Auto in addition to the aforementioned functions (barring CD playback).

All variants of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis will be offered with ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), dual front airbags and ISOFIX child seat restraints. This is in line with the company's policy of 'Safety First' for all cars sold through the Nexa outlets.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis will be powered by a 1.2 litre petrol engine and a 1.3 litre diesel engine. Image Courtesy: Team-BHP

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Ignis will be a 1.2 litre K-Series petrol engine that will generate 83 hp of power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm while the 1.3 litre DDiS diesel engine will produce 74 hp of power at 4,000 rpm and 190 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm. Unlike earlier speculations, no version of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis will be offered with the company's SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) mild-hybrid technology for the time being. That said, the engines will adhere to the BS6 emission norms that will come into effect by April 2020.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis will be offered with an AMT or Automated Manual Transmission alongside the 5-speed manual transmission for both engines. Once introduced, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis will compete with the likes of the Mahindra KUV1OO and is expected to be priced by Rs 5 lakh and Rs 8 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

