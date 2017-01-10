Maruti Suzuki Ignis variants explained, expected price, features & specs

After its unveil on 15th December, 2016, Maruti Suzuki is set to launch the Ignis hatchback on 13th January, 2017. Powering the car is a 1.2 litre K-Series petrol engine and a 1.3 litre DDiS diesel engine that has been seen under the hood of the Baleno as well. Incidentally, the Ignis will be the first introduction to be offered with an AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) for both engine options in its segment. Once introduced, the new offering from Maruti Suzuki will compete with the likes of Mahindra KUV1OO and Hyundai Grand i10. Here is a complete break-up of what you get in each variant

Sigma Variants

This version will be available in both engine options, however, it will not be offered with and AMT gearbox on either. In addition, since this will be the base version, it will have the bare essentials that include front chrome accents, body coloured door handles, ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors along with turn signals on them. It will also be limited to Pearl Arctic White, Silky Silver and Glistening Grey exterior colour options out of a total of nine colour options available in the hatchback. The base Sigma version of the Ignis will not be offered with an infotainment or audio system, however, it will get a company fitted antenna. Keyless entry would also not be available, even as an option. This variant will be suited best to commercial vehicle owners and fleet operators. Although, it is expected that the Ignis will be offered with a 'Taxi' variant.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ignis Bookings Open, variants, features and expected price

Delta and Zeta Variants

In addition to the features available on the Ignis Sigma variants, the Delta and Zeta versions are also offered with an AMT gearbox for both engines. The Delta trim will be offered with a full wheel cover and the Zeta will have factory-fitted alloy wheels. Both versions will have a dual tone dashboard, a vanity mirror for the co-driver, tachometer and chrome accents on the AC vents. In addition, both trims will also be offered with an audio system that supports USB and AUX in playback along with Bluetooth streaming and connectivity. While the lower Delta trim will be offered only with front speakers, the Zeta will also have rear speakers. Both versions will also have remote keyless entry, however, will miss out on push button start that will be available in the top-end variant. Along with the exterior colour options available in the Sigma versions, the Zeta and Delta would be available in Tinsel Blue, Urban Blue and Uptown Red as well.

The Alpha variants will not be offered with an AMT

Alpha Variants

This is the top-end trims which would be packed to the hilt with features. Firstly, the Ignis Alpha variants would be offered with alloy wheels and puddle lamps. This will be the only trim available with LED projector headlamps, however, mechanically, these variants will miss out on the convenience of an AMT gearbox. In addition, dual tone exterior colour options would also be available only in the Tinsel Blue and Uptown Red colours. The only colour option not present in the Alpha variants is Glistening Grey. The interior would feature a touchscreen infotainment system that would support USB, AUX-in and Bluetooth connectivity along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for smartphones.

All variants of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis will be offered with ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), dual front airbags and ISOFIX child seat restraint system. The company will also offer customisation options wherein a few elements of the interior such as centre console lining, dashboard lining and door handles can be colour coded to the exterior whereas the roof can be wrapped in different patterns offered by the company after the launch. The Ignis is expected to start from Rs 5 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi and according to the company, it will be the first car of a young buyer, however, not the first car of the same household.